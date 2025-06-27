Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (forearm) is now playing first and batting third Friday against Boston, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Guerrero wasn't initially in Friday's lineup due to a bruised right forearm, but after hitting in the cage, the Blue Jays opted to insert him into their starting nine, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Alan Roden was bumped from the lineup to make way for Guerrero.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Absent from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Should play Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: X-rays come back negative•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Exits game after HBP on arm•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches 10th homer of 2025•