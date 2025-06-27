Guerrero (forearm) is now playing first and batting third Friday against Boston, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Guerrero wasn't initially in Friday's lineup due to a bruised right forearm, but after hitting in the cage, the Blue Jays opted to insert him into their starting nine, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Alan Roden was bumped from the lineup to make way for Guerrero.