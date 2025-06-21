Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches 10th homer of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.
Guerrero extended the Blue Jays' lead to four runs in the seventh, when he took Aaron Civale deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Guerrero's 10th home run of the season, and the All-Star first baseman has recorded at least one RBI in six of his last nine games. Over that span, he has gone 11-for-34 (.324) with one steal, four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in three in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes bag in win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Rare day off Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes first bag of year•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: On base streak at 30 games•