Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the A's.

He took Daulton Jefferies deep in the first inning as the Blue Jays never trailed in the game. Guerrero appears intent on making sure he doesn't come in second in the MVP race this time around, and through his first eight games of the season he's slashing .367/.406/.900 with five homers and nine RBI.