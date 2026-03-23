Guerrero went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The first-inning homer off Nick Martinez was Guerrero's first in eight Grapefruit League games, although he also slugged two in five contests for the Dominican Republic during the WBC. Guerrero is batting .444 (8-for-18) with a 4:1 BB:K for the Jays this spring, and the 27-year-old looks locked in for the start of the regular season.