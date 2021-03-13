Guerrero hit his first Grapefruit League home run of the spring Friday against the Tigers, crushing a line drive 412 feet to center field that left his bat at 111.2 mph, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "He just feels good about himself right now," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo after the game. "He's in great shape. He had a great offseason. Not only that, in the intrasquad game we had yesterday, he hit two home runs. His last five at-bats have been hard-hit balls like that. We know what he can do, so that's a good sign for all of us."

The 21-year-old came to camp in much better physical condition in an effort to prove he can handle third base defensively, but a slimmed-down Guerrero has looked great at the plate as well, going 5-for-12 so far with four walks and only one strikeout. Friday's homer was his first extra-base hit in Grapefruit League action however, and it remains to be seen whether improved fitness will help him solve the launch-angle issues that have prevented him from blossoming as expected in the majors.