Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

The slugging first baseman won the game for the Blue Jays when he drove a Matthew Boyd curveball over the fence in left-center field in the seventh inning. Guerrero is up to 20 homers on the season, and seven of them have come in his last 18 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing a massive .347/.420/.722 with 13 runs and 14 RBI.