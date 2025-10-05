Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Guerrero singled in the first and third innings, coming around to score following the latter hit on a double by Daulton Varsho. The first baseman then made his biggest mark on the game in bottom of the fourth, launching a one-out grand slam off Will Warren, giving Toronto a 9-0 lead. Guerrero has now gone 6-for-9 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored over the first two games of the ALDS.