Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches grand slam in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Guerrero singled in the first and third innings, coming around to score following the latter hit on a double by Daulton Varsho. The first baseman then made his biggest mark on the game in bottom of the fourth, launching a one-out grand slam off Will Warren, giving Toronto a 9-0 lead. Guerrero has now gone 6-for-9 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored over the first two games of the ALDS.
