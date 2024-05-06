Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam during Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Nationals.

Guerrero's grand slam in the second inning off Mackenzie Gore was his fourth of the season and first in 22 games. It was also the first time he homered this season with men on base as he had collected just 11 RBI and hit just .231 coming into the contest. Despite the power outage, Guerrero is currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, batting 11-for-32 (.344) with three doubles, a homer, five RBI and three runs scored during that stretch.