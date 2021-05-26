Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
Guerrero now has three home runs over his last two contests and continues to show why he's been one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball in 2021. The slugging first baseman now has 16 homers on the season and is also posting a 1.121 OPS in 2021.
