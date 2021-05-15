Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Guerrero opened the scoring with a solo shot off Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old Guerrero has now gone yard twice in his last four games after slumping in the power department early in May. He has nine homers, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored, a stolen base and a .310/.440/.566 slash line through 159 plate appearances this year.