Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 extra-innings loss to Seattle.

Guerrero was responsible for the Jays' lone run Wednesday with a 459-foot solo blast off Logan Gilbert that tied the game 1-1 in the seventh inning. It's the third homer of the year for Guerrero, though he's gotten off to a slow start at the plate, going 10-for-50 with five RBI through his first 13 games. The 25-year-old Guerrero hit at least 30 homers with 90 RBI in each of his past two campaigns -- he slashed .264/.345/.444 across 602 at-bats last season.