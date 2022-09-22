Guerrero went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.
Guerrero provided all the offense for the Blue Jays in Wednesday's contest, launching a three-run shot off Seranthony Dominguez in the top of the eighth inning. The homer was his 30th of the year and third in his last seven games. Guerrero also extended his hit streak to 14 consecutive games in the contest, batting .306 with three homers, five doubles, seven RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over that span.
