Guerrero went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Guerrero took Andre Pallante deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, scoring teammate George Springer. The homer was his 21st of the year and third in the month of July. Guerrero now owns a seven-game hit streak, batting .452 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI and eight runs over that stretch. On the season, the 23-year-old is now batting .279 with 21 homers, 62 RBI and 55 runs over 369 at-bats in 96 games.
