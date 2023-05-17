Guerrero will undergo an MRI on his right knee after leaving Tuesday's game against the Yankees with right knee discomfort, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. He went 1-for-4 before exiting.

It appears Guerrero tweaked his knee while attempting to field a bunt in the eighth inning, and Brandon Belt replaced the first baseman to begin the ninth inning. Guerrero should be considered day-to-day, but the infielder told reporters he's unsure on his status going forward. The results of the MRI will obviously help determine how quickly he gets back in the lineup.