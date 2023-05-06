Guerrero (wrist) is likely available to pinch hit Saturday against the Pirates, but he may be held out of Sunday's game as well since Toronto has an off day Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

This is just the fourth game Guerrero has missed since the start of the 2020 season. It would be a good sign if he at least appears as a pinch hitter this weekend. The Blue Jays only play five games next week, with a two-game series in Philadelphia starting Tuesday.