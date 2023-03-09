Guerrero (knee) is likely to face live pitching Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero hit in the batting cage and fielded grounders Thursday for the second day in a row as he works his way back from right knee inflammation. He'll need to test out the knee with some lateral movements and running on the bases, but if all continues to go well it's possible the slugger will be ready to return to Grapefruit League play sometime next week.
