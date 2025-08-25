Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Makes cameo as pinch hitter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (hamstring) made a pinch-hit appearance in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins, popping out in his lone at-bat in the eighth inning.
After not appearing in any of the Blue Jays' previous four games due to left hamstring inflammation, Guerrero was summoned from the bench in a high-leverage spot, stepping into the batter's box with two outs and two runners on base with Toronto down two runs. Though he wasn't able to come through in the clutch, Guerrero's usage Sunday offers hope that he'll be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. Guerrero may not be ready to play first base right away, but the Blue Jays could deploy him at designated hitter in Monday's series opener versus the Twins.
