Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

The 22-year-old superstar belted his league-leading 18th homer in the fifth inning off Jose Urquidy to finish off the scoring for the Jays. Guerrero also leads the majors in RBI with 47 and the American League in batting average at .338, and he has emerged as not just an MVP candidate, but a possible Triple Crown winner -- an honor no one has claimed since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.