Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the A's.
The first baseman snapped a 16-game power drought when he took James Kaprielian deep in the third inning, a stretch in which Guerrero had slashed just .220/.303/.254 with two doubles and five RBI. While Friday's homer was only his 10th of the year, the 24-year-old has kept his fantasy value afloat with 45 RBI in 74 games.
