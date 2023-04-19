Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
The first baseman took Jose Urquidy the other way in the fourth inning for his third homer of the season. Guerrero has been collecting plenty of hits to begin the year, batting .357 (25-for-70) through 18 games, but Tuesday's blast was only his fourth extra-base hit and the 24-year-old has a somewhat disappointing nine RBI and 13 runs, although he's more than capable of heating up in a hurry and racking up counting stats in a high-powered Blue Jays offense.
