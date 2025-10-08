Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Monster postseason continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.
Guerrero smacked a two-run shot in the first inning and scored on an impressive head-first slide in the third. Despite his best efforts to put them away, the Yankees rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win the game and stay alive in the series. The 26-year-old Guerrero is now batting .615 this postseason (8-for-13) as he makes good on all the hype and promise that accompanied his arrival to the major leagues.
