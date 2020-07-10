Guerrero will primarily play first base and designated hitter this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero was widely expected to move to first base eventually, though it wasn't clear that he'd move so soon. He'll still be considered a possibility at the hot corner, but his defense graded out very poorly there according to both DRS and UZR, so the move is hardly a surprise. He should pick up the additional eligibility early in the season, though he'll likely lose third-base eligibility for 2022, which could affect owners in dynasty formats. Travis Shaw is expected to be Toronto's primary third baseman this season.
