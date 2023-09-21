An MRI on Guerrero's right knee showed no structural damage and he might be available off the bench Thursday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero was scratched from the Blue Jays' lineup Wednesday -- and is not starting Thursday -- because of lingering right knee discomfort, but this latest round of imaging scans have confirmed that he is merely dealing with inflammation and won't require an extended break. Spencer Horwitz will get the start at first base in Thursday's series finale at Yankee Stadium, but it sounds like Guerrero could be a full-go for the Jays' three-game weekend set versus Tampa Bay.