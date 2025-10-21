Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Named ALCS MVP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero was named the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series following Monday's 4-3 victory in Game 7 against the Mariners.
Guerrero delivered big hits for his team throughout the series, but his most notable performance occurred in Game 3 on the road, where he went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, one walk and three runs scored in a 13-4 win. This effort helped his club avoid a three-game deficit in the series, setting the stage for a comeback victory in Game 7. Guerrero would finish the ALCS 10-for-26 with three solo home runs, three doubles, four walks and six runs scored, helping Toronto to the World Series for the first time since 1993.
