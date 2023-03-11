Guerrero (knee) will run the bases Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero had to pull out of the World Baseball Classic due to knee inflammation, but the injury doesn't seem to be too significant. He's continued to make steady progress, including hitting and fielding grounders. Once he shows that he can run without issues, his Grapefruit League debut should soon follow.
