The Blue Jays and Guerrero were unable to reach a contract extension prior to Guerrero's Feb. 18 deadline, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Slated for free agency after the upcoming season, Guerrero does not want to discuss a long-term deal during spring training or the regular season, thus the self-imposed deadline of Feb. 18, which is the day of the Blue Jays' first full-squad workout. When asked whether the two sides came close to a contract extension, Guerrero simply said, "no," adding that while he is still willing to discuss a deal with the Blue Jays after the season, they will now have to compete with 29 other teams. Guerrero will earn $28.5 million in his walk year.