Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Not ready to rejoin lineup

Guerrero (elbow) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Guerrero will wind up missing out on a second straight start while he continues to tend to a right elbow contusion, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. The Blue Jays don't appear to be concerned that the bruised elbow will send Guerrero to the injured list, as manager John Schneider told Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca that the 27-year-old is still experiencing some difficulty extending his right arm but was able to take some swings off a tee and against a pitching machine prior to Tuesday's game. Schneider also added that Guerrero could be available off the bench if a pinch-hitting situation arises.