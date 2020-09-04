site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-vladimir-guerrero-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guerrero isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Guerrero will take a breather after going 1-for-4 with a run and two strikeouts in Friday's matinee. Rowdy Tellez will take over at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read