Guerrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Guerrero made 13 consecutive starts for the Blue Jays, but he'll take a seat after going 1-for-10 with one run, one RBI and one strikeout over the past three games. Travis Shaw will shift to first base with Joe Panik starting at third Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Feeling slightly dizzy•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Blasts seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Not starting Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in two•