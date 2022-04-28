Guerrero isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox.
Guerrero fouled a ball off his right foot in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox but remained in the game. It's not yet clear whether he's dealing with a foot issue Thursday or whether he'll be available off the bench. However, Gosuke Katoh will take over at first base and bat eighth.
