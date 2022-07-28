Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Guerrero extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he also picked up his first steal of the season in the after a fourth-inning single. During the hot stretch, he's hitting .457 (16-for-35) with a homer and four doubles. The superstar slugger is up to a .282/.353/.499 slash line with 21 long balls, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored and 18 doubles in 97 contests this year.