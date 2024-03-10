Guerrero was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup due to a left knee contusion, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was slated to start at first base and bat second in one of Sunday's split-squad games versus Baltimore, but he'll instead receive a day off after suffering the injury Saturday. Manager John Schneider said it's a minor issue that won't require medical testing, so Guerrero could be back in action within the next few days.