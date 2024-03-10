Guerrero was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup due to a left knee contusion, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was slated to start at first base and bat second in one of Sunday's split-squad games versus Baltimore, but he'll instead receive a day off after suffering the injury Saturday. Manager John Schneider said it's a minor issue that won't require medical testing, so Guerrero could be back in action within the next few days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Has been out with jammed finger•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Belts first homer this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Healthy to begin spring•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Sets arbitration record•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Resting in finale•