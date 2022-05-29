Guerrero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to soreness in his left wrist, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Guerrero was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale, but he's instead absent from the lineup due to the wrist issue. The 23-year-old is 4-for-16 with two home runs, a double, three walks and three RBI over his past four contests, and it's unclear when the injury first surfaced. He should be considered day-to-day while Cavan Biggio starts at first base in his place.