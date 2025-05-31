Guerrero went 1-for-3 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

Athletics pitchers issued 11 free passes in total on the night, while every Blue Jays hitter collected at least one hit, leading to an 11-7 victory. Guerrero has reached base safely in an impressive 30 straight games, slashing .288/.407/.468 over that span with six homers, 14 RBI and 23 runs.