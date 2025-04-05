Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Mets.

The Blue Jays managed only four hits in total on the day, with George Springer collecting the other two. Guerrero is still looking for his first homer of 2025 and is batting .267 (8-for-30) with three doubles and three RBI, but the first baseman has reached base in all eight of Toronto's games so far. A breakout performance could come at any time.