Guerrero went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

The 23-year-old appears to have found his form after what, by his standards, was a sluggish start to the season. Guerrero has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games, slashing .349/.446/.603 over that stretch with four doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs.