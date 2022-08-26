Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman continues a surge at the plate that started just before the All-Star break. Guerrero has hit safely in 30 of his last 33 games, slashing .333/.383/.558 over that stretch with six homers, a surprising four steals, 22 RBI and 24 runs.