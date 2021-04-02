Guerrero went 1-for-2 with two walks in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Hitting fifth in the Jays' Opening Day lineup, Guerrero smoked a single in the second inning that left his bat at 114.1 mph -- per MLB.com, that's the highest exit velocity on a base hit given up by Gerrit Cole since Statcast began tracking the category. If Guerrero can also maintain the improvements in his launch angle he showed this spring while slashing .421/.511/.737 through 47 plate appearances, the 22-year-old could become one of the breakout stars of 2021.