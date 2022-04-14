Guerrero (finger) will be included in the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Those planning on using Guerrero in DFS and/or season-long leagues with daily moves will still want to confirm upon the release of Toronto's lineup that the 23-year-old is starting, but he appears to be good to go after he had a finger spiked while playing first base early in Wednesday's 6-4 win. After sustaining the injury in question, Guerrero hit his second and third long balls of the night to give him the second three-home run game of his young career. Guerrero required stitches after the game to seal the wound on his finger, but he doesn't appear to be experiencing any major discomfort while throwing the baseball or swinging the bat.