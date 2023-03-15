Guerrero said Wednesday that, with his knee injury behind him, he's open to rejoining Team Dominican Republic should they advance in the World Baseball Classic, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

A decision will be made after Guerrero has a conversation with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider. It seems unlikely Toronto would clear Vlad to leave camp given that he just returned from a knee injury which cost him nearly two weeks of action. It could also be a moot point, as the Dominican Republic needs to defeat Puerto Rico on Wednesday in order to advance.