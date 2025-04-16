Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

The first baseman struck out against Spencer Strider in the first inning, but Guerrero was perfect the rest of the day and got his revenge on the right-hander with a no-doubt solo shot in the sixth inning that traveled 412 feet to left field. It was Guerrero's first homer of 2025, but he's been productive with a .292/.373/.389 slash line, seven runs and 10 RBI in 19 games.