Guerrero (knee) remains out of the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
An MRI on Vlad Jr.'s right knee came back negative, but he remains a bit sore so he'll get at least one more day of rest. Brandon Belt is at first base and Alejandro Kirk will be the designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Out Wednesday, but MRI returns clean•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Leaves with right knee discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Gets another day to rest wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Likely available off bench•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Scratched with wrist discomfort•