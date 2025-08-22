Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Out of lineup again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.
Guerrero hasn't played since injuring his left hamstring during Monday's contest in Pittsburgh. He's been diagnosed with inflammation rather than a strain, so Guerrero could be back in the lineup any day. In the meantime, Ty France will draw another start at first base Friday.
