Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Out of lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
There has been nothing yet to suggest a new injury is in play, so it seems Guerrero is simply getting a mental and physical break after an 0-for-5, three-strikeout showing in Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. Will Wagner will start at first base and bat eighth against right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
