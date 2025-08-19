default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Guerrero (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The first baseman was headed for an MRI after exiting Monday's game due to left hamstring tightness, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for at least one contest. Guerrero should continue to be considered day-to-day until the MRI results are announced.

More News