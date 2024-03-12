Guerrero (knee) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees.
He was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a left knee contusion suffered Saturday and was not in Monday's lineup either. Manager John Schneider will speak to reporters later in the morning and could provide an update on Guerrero's status.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Nursing bruised knee•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Has been out with jammed finger•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Belts first homer this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Healthy to begin spring•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Sets arbitration record•