Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that an MRI on the24-year-old's right knee came back negative, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero left Tuesday's 6-3 loss after feeling soreness in the knee. Though he'll take Wednesday off, the good news is that Guerrero appears to have avoided a major injury and is being considered day-to-day. Brandon Belt will fill in for Guerrero at first base Wednesday.