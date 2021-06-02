Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double Tuesday against the Marlins.
Guerrero had a perfect night at the dish to record his third multi-hit effort in his last eight starts. The performance was highlighted by his three-run homer in the third inning off Sandy Alcantara. Guerrero now has 17 home runs on the season and is hitting .337/.441/.663 with 31 runs scored and 45 RBI across 227 plate appearances.
