Guerrero went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday in the Blue Jays' 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Since smacking his seventh home run of the season May 5, Guerrero has gone without an extra-base hit, but a 15-game hitting streak from May 2 through 18 at least allowed him to bring value for fantasy managers in the batting-average category. He wasn't able to keep up that pace in the Blue Jays' weekend series with Cincinnati, however, as he finished the three-game slate with a 0-for-11 mark at the plate. Now sitting on a .262/.347/.434 slash line for the season, the struggling Guerrero could be in line for a day off in the near future.