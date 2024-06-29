Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees.

His solo shot off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning wrapped up the scoring for the Blue Jays on the night and made the score 7-5, but the Toronto bullpen imploded late. Guerrero has multiple hits in five straight games and six of the last seven, batting .406 (13-for-32) over that latter stretch with four doubles, five homers, eight runs and 14 RBI.